Antonio Brown Live Streams While On Run From Cops

Play video content

Antonio Brown is still clearly not stressing over the warrant that was just recently issued for his arrest ... he was seen on a livestream on Wednesday smoking, joking and gambling.

The former NFL wideout popped up on Kick in an effort to promote a crypto casino platform ... and in video from his time in front of the camera, you can see he was in great spirits despite the felony attempted murder charge he's now facing in Florida.

Brown lit up an unknown substance, took several puffs of it ... and gambled on screen.

He also interacted with fans who were tuned in -- even at one point acknowledging some of the commenters who made remarks about his arrest warrant.

Several times during his hour-or-so on cam, he made jokes ... and sported a big grin throughout the show.

Cops, as you know, have been looking to arrest Brown since June 11 ... after they allege he tried to kill a man during a May 16 dispute outside of Adin Ross' celebrity boxing event in Miami.

Play video content 5/16/25 MEGA

But Brown's repeatedly shown he's unbothered by the matter ... as last week he posted a video of him riding a bike with a huge smile, and earlier Wednesday, his X account shared a picture of clowns around a table with the caption, "Miami PD sitting around making up fake charges to get publicity."

Miami PD sitting around making up fake charges to get publicity pic.twitter.com/SAXlqUf1MK — AB (@AB84) June 18, 2025 @AB84

For cops' part, a spokesperson for the Miami PD said in a statement to TMZ Sports on Monday that an investigation into Brown "remains active and ongoing."