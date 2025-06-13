Adin Ross Freaks Out Over Antonio Brown Arrest Warrant, Gotta Text My Lawyer!

Play video content Kick/Adin Ross

Authorities putting out a warrant for Antonio Brown's arrest caught Adin Ross off guard ... with the streamer giving a live reaction to the news right on camera.

The folks watching Ross on Kick were flooding his chat with the AB news on Thursday ... and it got to the point where he had to start asking questions about its legitimacy.

N3on -- the other guy he was streaming with -- confirmed it was the real deal and assured him he had nothing to worry about ... but Ross still wanted his phone so he could contact his legal counsel.

"I gotta text my lawyer," he said. "I'm dead serious. You're laughing, I'm dead ass."

"I'm not going to jail; I got good lawyers."

Brown's arrest warrant stems from a celebrity boxing match Ross hosted last month in the 305. According to the arrest warrant, AB got into an argument with a man named Zül-Qarnaįn Nantambu before he struck him with a closed fist.

From there, the 36-year-old allegedly grabbed a gun from a security guard and chased after Nantambu.

"Cell phone video obtained from social media showed Mr. Brown with the firearm in his hand advancing towards Mr. Nantambu on the outside sidewalk," cops claimed in the doc. "The video captures two shots which occur as Mr. Brown is within several feet of Mr. Nantambu."

Shortly after the May 16 incident ... Brown issued a statement -- claiming he was "jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me."

"Police temporarily detained me," he added, "until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED."