Former Memphis Grizzlies Star Tony Allen Arrested on Drug Charges in Arkansas

Tony Allen -- a former star and lockdown defender for the Memphis Grizzlies -- is locked up behind bars in Arkansas on drug charges ... TMZ has learned.

The Poinsett County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... Allen is facing two charges of drug possession -- one felony and one misdemeanor -- and he's currently being held without bond.

Poinsett Sheriff Kevin Moulder tells TMZ ... Allen was riding as a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over after the driver improperly changed lanes on an interstate about 50 miles from Memphis.

Authorities say Allen was found with a bag of marijuana on him ... and when deputies searched the vehicle, they allegedly found cocaine in a cigarette box.

Allen later posed for a mug shot in a white T-shirt ... and based on his expression, he's not thrilled about it.

The 43-year-old was a staple on the Grizzlies from 2011 to 2017, and also played for the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans. His jersey was retired by the Grizzlies in March -- and he's widely considered one of the best defensive players of all time.