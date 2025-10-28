Adrian Peterson Asleep At Wheel Of Running Car Prior To Arrest

NFL legend Adrian Peterson was seen slumped over at the wheel of his SUV on Sunday morning, just minutes before he was arrested for DWI.

The former Minnesota Vikings star was spotted dozing off in the driver's seat of his ride while he was at a Sugar Land, Texas gas station. A witness who photographed the former footballer at the scene tells TMZ Sports the 40-year-old's engine was still running while he was asleep, and his phone was still in his hand.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to us officers did, indeed, find Peterson in that manner.

We're told when cops responded to the scene, they took him out of the vehicle and investigated him for potentially drinking and driving.

Law enforcement sources say he displayed signs of intoxication during questioning ... and later bombed field sobriety tests. We're also told a gun was found inside his car.

Peterson was ultimately booked into a Fort Bend County Jail on two separate charges -- one count of DWI and one count of unlawful carrying weapon.

Jail records show he was released from custody late Monday afternoon.