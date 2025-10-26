Adrian Peterson Arrested For DWI, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in Texas

Adrian Peterson has been arrested after allegedly driving while under the influence ... TMZ has learned.

According to online records, Peterson was arrested in Sugar Land, Texas around 10 AM local time Sunday. He was booked on two charges of DWI and one charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

This is Peterson's second DWI arrest this year after he was popped in Minnesota back in April shortly after the Vikings draft day party when a police officer claimed they saw him going 83 in a 55 MPH zone at just after 3 AM.

Minnesota authorities say he blew a .14% blood alcohol content level. The legal limit in the state is .08.

Peterson's a legendary NFL player ... appearing for seven teams across 15 seasons -- though he's best remembered for his incredible tenure with the Vikings.

Adrian was born in Palestine, TX ... a small town about three hours north of Sugar Land. It's not clear yet what Adrian was doing in the Lone Star State.