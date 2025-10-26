Mark Sanchez Speaks Out After Stabbing, Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Nick Mangold

Mark Sanchez is grieving the loss of his former teammate Nick Mangold ... sharing a heartfelt post to social media amid his own legal woes.

The former Jets quarterback posted to X hours after news broke that his former center passed away from kidney disease ... writing the world lost a very good football player -- and an even better man.

Sanchez believes his pal will end up in the NFL's Hall of Fame eventually ... but, adds his legacy will be so much larger than that -- 'cause he made a lasting impact on so many others.

Sanchez calls him, " my big brother who introduced me to the NFL. He showed me the ropes. He was my friend and confidant. He was a role model and a great father to his children and husband to his wife." Mark ends the statement by simply adding he will be missed ... and telling Mangold to "rest easy."

It's the longest statement Sanchez has made in weeks since he was arrested in Indianapolis for battery resulting in serious bodily injury (a Level 5 felony), plus battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication that endangers another’s life, all misdemeanors after allegedly attacking a 69-year-old man.

Sanchez has spoken to reporters briefly in the weeks since ... but stuck to a few short phrases mainly focused on his recovery since he suffered a stab wound during the alleged altercation.

The New York Jets announced Mangold's death Sunday ... less than two weeks after Mangold opened up about a rare genetic disease from which he was suffering that led to him needing a kidney.

Mangold was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2006 draft and remained with them his whole career ... racking up 7 Pro Bowl appearances. Sanchez played four seasons with Mangold -- from his rookie year in 2009 through 2012.

Mangold was 41.