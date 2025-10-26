Former NY Jets Star Nick Mangold Dead From Complications from Kidney Disease

Former New York Jets star Nick Mangold has died after complications from kidney disease.

The team announced the news Sunday, less than two weeks after Mangold publicly revealed he was battling a rare genetic disorder and had been placed on kidney dialysis.

Jets owner Woody Johnson honored Mangold in a statement, calling him "the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade" and a "beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football."

In an October 14 post, the seven-time Pro Bowler shared he was in urgent need of a kidney donor, saying none of his family members were a match.

A first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2006, Mangold became a cornerstone of the Jets' offense, forming the legendary "Nick & Brick" duo with left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson. Together, they helped lead New York to multiple playoff runs under coach Rex Ryan, including back to back AFC Championships.

Mangold's larger-than-life personality made him a fan favorite ... he even cracked open a beer during his 2022 Jets Ring of Honor induction speech. After retiring, he coached in New Jersey, saying he wanted "you get to mold boys into men and teach the game of football -- but also teach them a little bit about life as you go along."

Mangold is survived by his wife, Lauren, and their four children Matthew, Eloise, Thomas and Charlotte

Nick was 41.