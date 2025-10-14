Ex-NFL Star Nick Mangold Says He Needs Kidney, Asks Fans For Help

Former New York Jets star Nick Mangold says he's in need of a kidney ... and now, he's asking his fans for help in finding one.

The seven-time Pro Bowler revealed on his Instagram page Tuesday he's been dealing with kidney issues for decades -- and "after a rough summer" this year, he's in search of an organ donor.

"Unfortunately," the 41-year-old wrote in a lengthy statement, "I do not have family able to donate at this time, so this is why I'm reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities."

"I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood."

Mangold implored his followers to head to https://columbiasurgery.org/kidney-transplant to see if anyone could be a potential match for him.

"I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating," Mangold wrote.

The ex-center broke into the NFL in 2006 after being taken by the Jets in the first round ... and it didn't take long for him to establish himself as one of the league's best.