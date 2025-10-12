Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mark Sanchez Released from Hospital, Booked Into Jail

Mark Sanchez Released from Hospital, Poses for Mugshot

By TMZ Staff
Published
mark sanchez Marion Co. Jail swipe
Marion County Jail

Mark Sanchez was discharged from the hospital and booked into jail, where he posed for a mugshot following a violent altercation over a week ago.

Exclusive video from FOX59/CBS4 shows the former NFL star walking into the Marion County Community Justice Campus Sunday morning wearing a sling on his arm. He was formally booked. His mugshot shows him appearing alert but subdued after being released from medical care.

Sanchez told the outlet he's just grateful to be alive -- thanking first responders and the medical team who treated him after the violent altercation. He says the surgeon who operated on him saved his life. He added he's focused on recovery and healing slowly.

100925_mark_sanchez_kal
BIZARRE MANEUVERS
TMZSports.com

The former QB had been hospitalized since October 4 after being accused of attacking a 69-year-old man in a hotel alley in downtown Indianapolis. The truck driver was reportedly driving a cooking oil recycling collection truck and reports indicate Mark was allegedly upset about the truck backing into the alley.

As you know, the former New York Jets quarterback was in town to call the Colts game versus the Raiders for Fox Sports. He was stabbed multiple times in the torso during the altercation in which Mark allegedly threw Perry Tole into a wall and to the ground.

100625_mark_sanchez_press_conference_kal
UPGRADED CHARGES
FOX59 News

Sanchez now faces several charges, including battery resulting in serious bodily injury (a Level 5 felony) plus battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication that endangers another’s life, all misdemeanors.

Prosecutors tacked on the felony charge last week, alleging Sanchez was the aggressor in the altercation. Legal docs say the other man involved suffered serious injuries during the incident.

mark-sanchez-tmz-live
FACING CHARGES
TMZ.com

TMZ Sports obtained surveillance videos tracking the ex-NFL star -- from 12:05 AM, when the alleged victim pulled up in his service truck ... to 12:30 AM, when Sanchez fled the scene, bloodied from stab wounds.

Sanchez was found bleeding outside Loughmiller’s Pub & Eatery after the fight.

Related articles