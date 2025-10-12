Mark Sanchez Released from Hospital, Booked Into Jail

Mark Sanchez was discharged from the hospital and booked into jail, where he posed for a mugshot following a violent altercation over a week ago.

#EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL Quarterback and FOX Analyst Mark Sanchez is out of the hospital and was booked into the Marion County Jail this morning. He was there to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken. The judge said he must do this before being able to leave Indiana. pic.twitter.com/B0CR4F8EH7 — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) October 12, 2025 @MaxLewisTV

Exclusive video from FOX59/CBS4 shows the former NFL star walking into the Marion County Community Justice Campus Sunday morning wearing a sling on his arm. He was formally booked. His mugshot shows him appearing alert but subdued after being released from medical care.

As he left the jail, Sanchez told us he is "focused on his recovery" and thanked first responders and the hospital staff. Says his trauma surgeon "saved my life" and that he is recovering slowly. pic.twitter.com/QiLaZ9knmm — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) October 12, 2025 @MaxLewisTV

Sanchez told the outlet he's just grateful to be alive -- thanking first responders and the medical team who treated him after the violent altercation. He says the surgeon who operated on him saved his life. He added he's focused on recovery and healing slowly.

Play video content TMZSports.com

The former QB had been hospitalized since October 4 after being accused of attacking a 69-year-old man in a hotel alley in downtown Indianapolis. The truck driver was reportedly driving a cooking oil recycling collection truck and reports indicate Mark was allegedly upset about the truck backing into the alley.

As you know, the former New York Jets quarterback was in town to call the Colts game versus the Raiders for Fox Sports. He was stabbed multiple times in the torso during the altercation in which Mark allegedly threw Perry Tole into a wall and to the ground.

Play video content FOX59 News

Sanchez now faces several charges, including battery resulting in serious bodily injury (a Level 5 felony) plus battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication that endangers another’s life, all misdemeanors.

Prosecutors tacked on the felony charge last week, alleging Sanchez was the aggressor in the altercation. Legal docs say the other man involved suffered serious injuries during the incident.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ Sports obtained surveillance videos tracking the ex-NFL star -- from 12:05 AM, when the alleged victim pulled up in his service truck ... to 12:30 AM, when Sanchez fled the scene, bloodied from stab wounds.