Mark Sanchez Attack Victim Might Have Violated Employer's No-Weapon Policy

The knife Perry Tole claims he needed to protect himself from Mark Sanchez might actually have been in violation of a strict policy with his employer ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Restaurant Technologies -- the delivery company the 69-year-old was working for at the time of the alleged attack -- told us, like many companies, its rulebook "includes language restricting the possession of weapons while performing work duties or on company property."

Speaking to police, Tole stated he pulled out a knife on the former New York Jets quarterback after pepper spray wasn't effective -- stabbing him multiple times in the upper torso.

He explained to cops he felt his life was in danger during the altercation.

It sure sounds like, on its face, Tole was in violation of the no-weapon policy ... but the company is much more focused on his recovery, considering he was hospitalized with gruesome injuries.

"As this is an active ongoing investigation, we have not made any determination if action in regard to that policy is applicable, or would be applied in this situation. Our priority is the health and recuperation of our employee."

The company said it has been in contact with Tole and his family "to offer support and will be determining what is needed in the days and weeks to come."

According to his attorneys -- Erik May and Eddie Reichert -- Tole is out of the hospital ... but is still dealing with serious injuries that make it hard to even talk.

"Right now he's having a real difficult time communicating because of the large gash on his face that affected his jaw, tongue, and mouth. He's just at home resting, but we expect further medical treatment and ongoing treatment well into the future."

As for Sanchez ... he remains hospitalized from the injuries he sustained. His brother, Nick, released a statement to us on Monday, saying, "This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved."

"Mark remains under medical care for the serious injuries he sustained and is focused on his recovery as the legal process continues. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the first responders and medical staff."