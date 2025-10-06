Mark Sanchez's Family Breaks Silence After Stabbing, Gives Medical Update

Mark Sanchez's family is breaking its silence for the first time since Saturday morning's stabbing incident ... saying the former star quarterback continues to receive medical care, while also thanking fans for their support.

"This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved. Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we’ve received over the past few days," Mark's brother, Nick, said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

"Mark remains under medical care for the serious injuries he sustained and is focused on his recovery as the legal process continues. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the first responders and medical staff."

Of course, Sanchez was arrested Saturday afternoon while he lay in an Indianapolis hospital bed where he was being treated for stab wounds to his upper torso ... after authorities say he was the aggressor in an altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver just hours earlier.

The former first-round draft pick is facing four charges, including felony battery, for his alleged role in the incident ... as well as a lawsuit filed Monday morning.