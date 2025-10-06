Officials Hold Mark Sanchez Stabbing Incident Press Conference, Live Stream

Play video content

Local cops and officials are about to address the late-night stabbing incident involving Mark Sanchez ... with a press conference slated to go down in a matter of minutes.

The 38-year-old former NFL quarterback was hit with three misdemeanor charges -- battery resulting in injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle -- following an altercation with a 69-year-old delivery driver early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

The driver claims he was delivering fryer oil at a hotel loading dock when Sanchez approached him and took issue with his parking spot ... and after a tense back and forth, he tried to pepper spray the ex-USC star.

When that wasn't effective, the driver told cops he feared for his life and stabbed Sanchez several times. The alleged victim suffered a serious gash to his cheek.

Sanchez and the alleged victim were taken to the hospital with injuries ... and after reviewing surveillance footage of the altercation, the NFL vet was arrested.

Sanchez has yet to share his side of things ... as he doesn't remember much from the night.