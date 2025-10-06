Mark Sanchez's Alleged Victim 'OK' After Stabbing Incident, Family Says

The alleged victim in the Mark Sanchez stabbing incident is doing "OK" after the violent altercation, according to the truck driver's family, who provided a brief update on Sunday.

The family of the alleged victim -- who sustained a deep laceration to his face -- spoke with the NY Post after photos of the 69-year-old's gruesome injuries shocked the internet.

Play video content

"He's OK," the family said.

"We are talking to lawyers first. We want to be careful what’s said. We appreciate that."

TMZ Sports broke the news on Saturday ... Sanchez, a FOX Sports commentator, was hospitalized after being stabbed near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street in downtown Indy around 12:30 AM on Saturday.

In a crazy twist of events, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Sanchez late Saturday afternoon, alleging he was actually the aggressor, despite being seriously wounded.

Sanchez -- originally in town to call the Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium -- was charged with three misdemeanors ... battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication.