Mark Sanchez Charged With Battery, Other Offenses After Violent Altercation

Mark Sanchez was slapped with 3 misdemeanor charges for his alleged role in Saturday's violent altercation with a truck driver in Indiana that left the ex-football great with multiple stab wounds, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Sanchez with battery resulting in injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle after he was hospitalized following the Saturday morning bloodshed in downtown Indianapolis.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Sanchez approached the driver who was unloading fryer oil from his truck at a hotel loading dock.

Surveillance footage appears to show Sanchez walking to the driver's side door and opening it, then having a conversation with the driver for several minutes. Afterward, the driver does a beeline for hotel security with Sanchez following closely behind.

The surveillance video then captures the men moving around the truck and exchanging words before the confrontation turns physical. Sanchez allegedly grabs the victim, throws him against a wall and shoves him to the ground. The ex-New York Jets QB stands there for a moment before running away.

According to the truck driver's statement to police, the beef started over Sanchez telling the driver that he was barred from standing in the loading dock, per the orders of the hotel manager. During their convo, the driver said he leaned in to listen to Sanchez, smelling booze on the former NFL great and noticing he had slurred speech.

The driver said Sanchez twice tried to climb into the truck and, feeling threatened, he pepper sprayed Sanchez in the face. But, Sanchez allegedly advanced on him again, prompting the driver to pulled a knife and stab Sanchez multiple times.

Sanchez was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds to his upper torso. We're told he's still being treated at the hospital for his injuries.