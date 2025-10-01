Horrifying 911 Audio of Iryna Zarutska Stabbing, Witness Saw Ton of Blood

Play video content Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

The 911 audio of the Iryna Zarutska fatal stabbing aboard a North Carolina train captures the sheer horror right after the unprovoked attack ... with callers seemingly resigned to the fact she was already dead.

TMZ obtained the audio recording of multiple witnesses making emergency calls from a Charlotte train station in August shortly after Iryna was stabbed.

The assault was captured on video and released to the media, sparking national rage over the senseless act and Iryna's tragic death.

Moments after the stabbing, one 911 caller bluntly tells the dispatcher, "There's a lot of blood" and "I think she's gone."

The caller also says they think people are trying to apply pressure to the wound, noting that a couple police officers have arrived to try and help Iryna.

A second 911 caller yells out that the woman is dead -- before apparently spotting DeCarlos Brown, who was standing on the opposite platform after the murder.

Brown was arrested shortly thereafter ... and federally charged with one count of committing an act causing death on a mass transportation system.

Play video content CATS

Video from the incident allegedly shows Brown in a red hoodie unfolding a knife and stabbing Iryna in the neck as she sat directly in front of him. Brown then walks down the train car with blood dripping from the weapon ... moving past stunned witnesses.

Iryna came to the United States from Ukraine in 2022 amid the ongoing conflict between her country and Russia. She had plans to attend veterinary school.

Brown, on the other hand, was arrested numerous times prior to Zarutska's death. His mother publicly stated he suffers from mental health issues.