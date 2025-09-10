Donald Trump Calls for Charlotte Train Stabbing Suspect to Receive Death Penalty

Donald Trump isn’t holding back on the man accused of murdering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a North Carolina train, he’s demanding the ultimate punishment -- death.

On Wednesday, Trump posted on Truth Social saying there’s no doubt suspected killer Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. deserves a speedy trial resulting in the death penalty -- 'cause there’s no excuse for taking the life of Iryna, an innocent woman who came to America seeking peace and safety.

Trump made sure to hammer home "the death penalty" in capital letters, making it loud and clear he’s serious about the consequences Decarlos should face.

The post came just two days after he vowed to take on all "evil" people, after hearing about Iryna’s brutal stabbing while she was just riding the Charlotte subway on August 22.

Play video content CATS

The attack only recently hit national headlines after right-wing commentators slammed mainstream media for ignoring it once the surveillance footage dropped -- and now Trump is fully in the mix.

Decarlos is charged with one count of causing death on a mass transit system, and Attorney General Pam Bondi says the feds will seek the maximum penalty for this unforgivable act.