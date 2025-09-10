Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bryan Kohberger's New Selfie Pics Show Demented Face, Injured Finger

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bryan Kohberger Latah County Sheriffs Office and the shining everett 1
As if the Bryan Kohberger mass murder case couldn't get any more demented ... well, now there are new photos of the twisted killer — and one featuring his totally deranged face!

Bryan Kohberger selfies Latah County Sheriffs Office 1
NewsNation obtained selfie pics of Kohberger, some naked from the waist up, showing off his slim but muscular build.

Bryan Kohberger selfies Latah County Sheriffs Office 5
In one of the snaps, you can see an injury on his ring finger, purportedly from the victims' fighting back during his savage 2022 attack that left 4 University of Idaho students dead.

Bryan Kohberger selfies Latah County Sheriffs Office 4
Another photo shows a close-up of Kohberger's mug — and he looks completely psychotic -- almost like Jack Nicholson's crazed character, Jack Torrance, in "The Shining."

Bryan Kohberger selfies Latah County Sheriffs Office 2
In the last photo, Kohberger is wearing a hooded sweatshirt while staring intensely into the camera. Dude looks creepy!

NewsNation reports the pics were shot after Kohberger fatally stabbed Madison Mogen, Kaylee Gonclaves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside a house in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022.

DEEP DIVE INTO MOTIVES
This past July, Kohberger pled guilty to 4 counts of murder and was sentenced to 4 life sentences without parole under a plea deal that spared him the death penalty.

