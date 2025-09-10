Bryan Kohberger's New Selfie Pics Show Demented Face, Injured Finger

As if the Bryan Kohberger mass murder case couldn't get any more demented ... well, now there are new photos of the twisted killer — and one featuring his totally deranged face!

NewsNation obtained selfie pics of Kohberger, some naked from the waist up, showing off his slim but muscular build.

In one of the snaps, you can see an injury on his ring finger, purportedly from the victims' fighting back during his savage 2022 attack that left 4 University of Idaho students dead.

Another photo shows a close-up of Kohberger's mug — and he looks completely psychotic -- almost like Jack Nicholson's crazed character, Jack Torrance, in "The Shining."

In the last photo, Kohberger is wearing a hooded sweatshirt while staring intensely into the camera. Dude looks creepy!

NewsNation reports the pics were shot after Kohberger fatally stabbed Madison Mogen, Kaylee Gonclaves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside a house in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022.

