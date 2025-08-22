Bryan Kohberger's Murderous Crime Scene, See The Photos

Bryan Kohberger left a trail of 4 bodies in the wake of his grisly murder spree ... and TMZ has now obtained new photos of the eerie crime scene.

Idaho State Police released a mountain of photos taken by investigators inside and outside the murder house in Moscow, ID, where Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were butchered by Kohberger with a k-bar knife. Besides Chapin, the rest of the victims lived inside the house, but all 4 attended the University of Idaho.

In the crime scene photos, you see footprints outside the home, handprints on windows, bloody trash, and a rogue knife on a beer pong table.

If you peep closer at the pics, one of them appears to show an imprint of Kohberger's masked face pressed against a first floor window. Talk about creepy!

Another chilling photo shows Xana's last food order from Jack in the Box ... which arrived vie DoorDash at 4 AM on November 13, 2022 -- mere minutes before Kohberger kicked off his killing spree.