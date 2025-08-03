Bryan Kohberger May Have Used Multiple Weapons in Idaho Student Killings

Bryan Kohberger may have used more than one weapon during the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson.

In an interview with the Idaho Statesman, Thompson said some of Kaylee Goncalves' injuries didn't appear to be from the same knife used in the attack. "I don't think we can exclude the possibility that there was an additional weapon involved," the prosecutor said.

Court documents revealed Goncalves suffered over 20 stab wounds and blunt-force trauma. Thompson also believes Kohberger spared the surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen after panicking.

"From what Dylan described, I have a hard time imagining the killer didn't see her," he said, adding Kohberger may have fled after realizing how long he'd been in the house.

Mortensen recalled seeing a man with "bushy eyebrows" who said, "I'm here to help," before he left through the sliding door.