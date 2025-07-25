Bryan Kohberger Will Have Limited Email Access, But No Dating Apps in Prison

Bryan Kohberger won't be totally cut off from the world on the inside ... and, he can even send messages to young women across the country -- though not via any dating apps.

The Idaho Department of Corrections tells TMZ ... while prisoners don't technically have access to the internet, they can purchase tablets from the commissary and load them up with a ton of apps.

This means Kohberger and his fellow inmates can access select music, radio stations, podcasts, movies, television, games and books. They can also fire off emails and make phone calls ... BK's lifeline to life outside the prison walls.

And, if Kohberger can use his email to find love, it'll be a chaste marriage ... because IDOC doesn't allow conjugal visits.

It doesn't appear Kohberger can redownload Tinder while in the joint ... which is for the best since cops say he asked his last Tinder date some scary questions.

As you know ... Bryan was allegedly messaging with a woman on the app, and she says he asked her what the worst way to die is ... she told him dying by knife would be a terrible way to go -- and Kohberger showed serious interest in what kind of knife she meant exactly.

The questions gave the unnamed woman the creeps ... and, she told the police she broke off contact with Kohberger shortly after.

Kohberger was sentenced earlier this week to four consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Members of Kaylee's family made some crude jokes about what other inmates might do to make Kohberger feel more at home ... including one crack about all the "big D's" he'll be taking.