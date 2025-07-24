Bryan Kohberger’s 'Annoying' Prison Habits Described by Fellow Inmate

Bryan Kohberger got under the skin of at least one of his fellow prisoners while in jail ... according to a neighboring inmate who told authorities what the convicted killer is like behind bars.

Among the hundreds of documents released by police after Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison -- obtained by TMZ -- one details a conversation between a Moscow, Idaho police officer and an unnamed inmate at Latah County Jail in September 2024.

The inmate had been housed next to Kohberger for about a month ... and while he described the convicted murderer as "highly intelligent and polite for the most part," he said Kohberger had habits that quickly became "annoying."

According to the inmate, Kohberger's irritating habits included washing his hands dozens of times each day and spending 45 minutes to an hour in the shower. He also said Kohberger would be up almost all night and napped during the day -- which bugged his neighboring inmate, who could hear him moving during the late hours.

According to the report, Kohberger clearly leaned on his mother to get through his time in the clink ... with the inmate saying he would video-chat with her for hours each day.

The inmate described a bizarre moment, saying Kohberger lost his temper while speaking with his mother. The inmate says he was watching sports and said "you suck" to one of the players ... prompting Kohberger to suddenly put his face to the bars and aggressively asked if the comment was directed at him or his mom. He says that was the only time he saw Kohberger lose his cool.

He told the officer Kohberger never spoke about the heinous crimes to which he later pled guilty ... but says he often questioned his neighbor about his own criminal past and why he was in the jail's max security wing. The report says Kohberger said he was excited to be transferred to Ada County Jail ... though his neighbor told the officer he'd spent time there and didn't think Kohberger would like it.