Donald Trump Would Have Made Kohberger Explain Motive, White House Claims

Donald Trump would've used his lasso of truth to make Bryan Kohberger spill on the motive for his heinous crimes ... so says the White House Press Secretary.

Karoline Leavitt spoke from the White House Briefing Room Wednesday ... and, she kicked it off by addressing the families of Kohberger's victims -- telling them the administration is so sorry for the grief and pain caused by the murderous Kohberger.

Leavitt then added, "If it were up to the President, he would have forced this monster to publicly explain why he chose to steal these innocent souls."

Of course, it' not up to President Trump ... just like it wasn't up to Idaho Judge Steven Hippler, who sentenced Kohberger to four consecutive life sentences -- and acknowledged during the sentencing process that he cannot compel a defendant to testify even when they've pled guilty.

As you know ... family of the victims read statements before the court Wednesday -- some bawling through their words, others cracking macabre jokes about the kind of treatment they hope Kohberger receives in prison. Some of the families vigorously objected to the controversial plea deal.

Kohberger declined to speak in court ... and, Judge Hippler said it was probably for the best -- because who knows if anything he would've said would be the truth anyway.

Trump's been adamant about wanting Kohberger to address his crimes ... adding the judge should make him speak about his motive. As previously mentioned, the judge said he's not allowed to do that.