Kaylee Goncalves' Father Turns Podium to Face Bryan Kohberger in Court

Kaylee Goncalves' father looked Bryan Kohberger in the eye when he spoke to him ... turning his podium to stare directly at the man who killed his daughter before tearing into him.

Steve Goncalves addressed the courtroom at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho in a victim impact statement Wednesday ... one of many made by the family and friends of the four people Kohberger pled guilty to murdering earlier this month.

While the speakers who went before Steve mostly stared ahead at the judge during their statements, Steve reconfigured the room ... turning the podium so he could look directly at BK.

He told Kohberger he picked the wrong families to mess with, the wrong police department to challenge ... and, he was just wrong in general.

Steve said that -- despite Kohberger's attempts to tear the community apart with his horrible crime -- he actually brought the community together ... ensuring cooperation between law enforcement agencies, families and people from all over the world against him.

Goncalves called him "a complete joke" ... saying he was stupid to leave DNA evidence behind at the scene -- a dumb move for someone with a fancy degree. Kohberger got his master's in criminal justice in 2022 ... the same year he committed the quadruple murders.

Goncalves says he hopes the media and the rest of the world will refer to Kohberger only as "BK" ... so the world can slowly forget his name -- until he's nothing more than a forgotten, unmarked grave.

The entire Goncalves family brought a more combative energy to their statements. While previous victims spoke more about dealing with trauma and their profound sadness and loss, Kaylee's family roasted him repeatedly.

Kaylee's sister Alivea Goncalves said Kohberger isn't a remarkable individual ... while her mom read a statement from another sister who cracked a joke about the kind of treatment Kohberger can expect in prison.