Ethan Chapin’s Parents Discuss Brian Kohberger's Controversial Plea Deal

Play video content NBC

Ethan Chapin’s family is speaking out -- but they’re not joining the outrage. While other victims' families are fuming over Bryan Kohberger dodging the death penalty, the Chapins say they’re at peace with it.

Speaking to NBC News, Ethan’s dad Jim Chapin said he doesn't care what happens to Kohberger, because he’ll get what’s coming. What matters most is that he’s off the streets and can’t hurt any more kids.

Jim’s wife Stacy said their stance has shifted -- at first, it was "eye for an eye" ... but after talking with prosecutors, they felt this deal made more sense for their family.

She added at the end of the day, Kohberger’s locked up for good with no chance to appeal. And now, a bunch of kids -- including their own who had been subpoenaed -- don’t have to live with this hanging over them.

Kohberger showed up in court earlier this month to make his headline-making plea deal official -- admitting to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the 2022 stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students. The judge signed off, and now he’s getting life behind bars with zero chance of parole.

Alongside Chapin’s family, Madison Mogen’s loved ones are also backing the plea deal -- but the families of Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves are firmly against it.