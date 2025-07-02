Bryan Kohberger in Court for Controversial Plea Deal, Watch Live Stream

Play video content

Bryan Kohberger is in court to make his controversial plea deal legal in the eyes of the law ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Kohberger accepted a deal that allows him to avoid the death penalty ... but a judge still has to approve the agreement ... and that's what's happening today in an Idaho courthouse.

As we reported ... the deal calls for Kohberger to plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the brutal stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students ... and he will receive life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The families of the four victims -- Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves -- are split on the plea deal ... Ethan and Madison's fathers support it, but the Goncalves and Kernodle families strongly oppose it.

Some of the families are in the courtroom right now ... and prosecutors have not said why they agreed to a deal, rather than taking the case to trial next month.