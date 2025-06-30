Xana Kernodle's Family Furious, Will Fight Kohberger Plea

The family of Xana Kernodle is livid over the plea deal offered to accused murderer Bryan Kohberger ... and they told prosecutors they had better not dare go through with it.

Kim Kernodle, Xana’s aunt -- who was so furious she was in tears -- tells TMZ ... prosecutors floated the idea of a plea deal a few days ago and the family made it clear ... NO WAY.

When we spoke with Kim, she was on a conference call with prosecutors. She says prosecutors told her the defense approached prosecutors with a plea deal, and the prosecution went along to "spare the families" the pain of a trial. Kim says that's ridiculous, because at least 2 of the families -- hers and the Goncalves family -- wanted Kohberger to face a jury.

Kim says prosecutors were especially concerned that the families would have to see the gruesome crime scene photos of their loved ones, but she says, "We know the graphics. They were not trying to spare us."

Kim also says when her family got a call from prosecutors a few days ago about a deal, they were vague ... prosecutors never mentioned taking the death penalty off the table.

What's especially puzzling ... Kim says prosecutors told her there was enough evidence to secure a guilty verdict.

As we reported, under the deal, Kohberger will plead guilty to 4 counts of murder and in return prosecutors will take the death penalty off the table. Prosecutors will recommend life in prison without the possibility of parole.