Bryan Kohberger's Search History Included Ted Bundy, Nonconsensual Porn

Bryan Kohberger's alleged search history is pretty eerie ... cops say he was looking up Ted Bundy and nonconsensual pornography in the weeks before and after he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger used his phone to browse the internet for porn with the key words "forced," "passed out," "drugged" and "sleeping" ... according to NBC News. He also searched for "Ted Bundy" ... a notorious serial killer.

The alleged murderer's search history is featured in an upcoming episode of "Dateline" ... and NBC also says they obtained surveillance footage showing a white car circling the area where the students were stabbed to death in their off-campus house in 2022.

NBC says investigators believe the white car seen approaching the murder house is Kohberger's ride.

He's set to go on trial this summer after being arrested and charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students -- Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Despite mounting evidence, Kohberger has continued to maintain his innocence.