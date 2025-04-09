Bryan Kohberger Judge Tells Prosecution Not to Use Autism as 'Aggravating Factor'

Play video content

Bryan Kohberger's autism diagnosis may come up at his murder trial, but the state won't argue it elevated his alleged crimes to an even more severe level ... because a judge just ruled they can't.

Kohberger appeared in court Wednesday, and the conversation turned to his recent diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder ... which the judge made clear should not be used by the state of Idaho during the sentencing phase -- if he's found guilty -- as an "aggravating factor." BK's attorney argued the diagnosis should keep him from being sentenced to death.

An "aggravating factor" is a factor in the case which makes the crime even more heinous ... such as premeditation, committing the act in front of a child, or showing a lack of remorse, for example. So the judge is basically granting the defense's request.

Judge Steven Hippler says the state shouldn't make such an argument using Kohberger's diagnosis if they reach the penalty phase -- so, don't expect to hear it if he's found guilty.

However, Judge Hippler made it clear that's all he's stopping the prosecution from doing for now ... and, other arguments regarding Kohberger's autism spectrum disorder will be handled individually.

As you know ... Kohberger is going to stand trial for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students back in November 2022. He was arrested about a month later in Pennsylvania.

Bryan was diagnosed with ASD in February ... which his team argues should stop him from getting the death penalty.