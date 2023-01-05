Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Jailed with 22 Inmates, Some Allegedly Violent

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is now in the company of 22 people who've allegedly committed crimes ... and some of the inmates are facing serious charges themselves.

Nearly 2 dozen inmates are locked up at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, where Kohberger's also landed ... and while some are locked up for minor crimes like petty theft and driving without privileges, others are facing very serious charges.

One of his fellow inmates is Micah James DeMoss -- who's facing 8 counts of video voyeurism, 2 counts of child sexual exploitation material and a charge of rape, where the alleged victim is 16 or 17 and the alleged perpetrator is 3 years older.

Brandi Lea Holland is also spending time at Latah County ... charged with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Allan Irby is behind bars for domestic violence with traumatic injury, DUI and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Jesse Eugene Burnett is also in for lewd conduct with a child under 16 and 4 counts of promoting, publishing or producing child sexually exploitative material.

As for Kohberger, Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles says he'll get a cell to himself and will be treated like the rest of his inmates -- adding that he can talk to his family on the phone.