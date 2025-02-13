Nancy Grace Says New Blood Evidence in Idaho Murder Case Is for Shock Value

Play video content TMZ.com

Bryan Kohberger's defense team is "really spinning" in their favor the recent news that blood from two unidentified males was collected from the crime scene where four Idaho students were brutally slain -- but it's all smoke and mirrors, so says Nancy Grace.

TMZ caught up with Nancy on Thursday during a Zoom call, and the famous legal commentator weighed in on the Kohberger murder case in which four University of Idaho students -- three females and one male -- were found fatally stabbed inside a house in 2022.

Specifically, Nancy zeroed in on the big news -- which broke in the media several days ago -- about the blood from two mysterious males found on the handrail of a stairway inside the house and on a glove just outside the residence.

Nancy tells us Kohberger's lawyer, Anne Taylor, is turning hay into gold by "really spinning" this juicy info and blasting a judge who issued the warrant to arrest her client, while the police kept the other DNA evidence under wraps.

Play video content Idaho Fourth District Court

Nancy believes the police didn't do anything wrong by not disclosing the DNA evidence to the judge because the warrant focused solely on the arrest of Kohberger -- and nobody else. And, in Nancy's view, the DNA from the two other males is a moot point because Kohberger's blood was found on a knife sheath under the body of one victim.

But Nancy admits the defense is now in a better position ... meaning the revelation that blood from two other males was found at the scene bolsters their case a bit.

Nancy puts it like this ... "The shock value means everything because the defense will be able to argue in opening statements it's not our client! There are two other male DNA donors at the scene and we don't even know who they are!"

But Nancy also thinks the new blood evidence doesn't prove anything because the blood might actually be old. Nancy says it could be "random DNA left in a parking lot and on a handrail from years ago."

Bottom line ... Nancy says Kohberger is the prime suspect and he had no accomplices.