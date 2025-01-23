Bryan Kohberger Makes First Court Appearance in 2025

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bryan Kohberger First Court Appearance of the Year ... Suit and A Clean Shave

Bryan Kohberger is back in court ... appearing before a judge for the first time in 2025 -- and, he looks all cleaned up.

The alleged murderer of four University of Idaho students arrived in a Boise courtroom Thursday ... wearing a full suit and shaving the scruff off his face. Remember, he was sporting a thin beard when his last mug shot was taken in September.

Kohberger appeared solemn during proceedings ... paying close attention while his lawyers argued with the prosecution over potential key pieces of evidence.

As we told you ... a hearing took place yesterday where a lawyer for various media outlets asked the court to allow more access for coverage -- a major issue given how shrouded in secrecy proceedings have been thus far.

Kohberger was excused from the hearing yesterday by a judge ... who said he would decide today which parts of the hearing would be open to the public, though a key portion of the day's proceedings -- arguments about the inclusion of DNA evidence connected to Kohberger's family -- will be held behind closed doors.

The judge in the case says he wants the media to have access to proceedings ... but, he adds he needs to balance access against Kohberger's right to a fair trial.

If you don't know ... prosecutors allege Kohberger snuck into a now-demolished off-campus home and slaughtered four victims -- Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves -- but left behind his DNA on the sheath of a hunting knife.

Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania in late 2022 after driving cross country with his dad from Washington state.

Bryan hasn't appeared in court since November 7. His trial is scheduled for August 2025.

