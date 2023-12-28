Idaho Murder House Demolished Year After Alleged Killer Bryan Kohberger's Arrest

The home where 4 University of Idaho students were brutally murdered has been demolished ... this coming a year after suspected killer Bryan Kohberger was arrested.

The demo crew got to work early Thursday morning on razing the property in Moscow, ID ... the sun was barely up when demolition began, and the whole front of the building was out of sight in roughly 15 minutes.

The university claimed the demolition could take several days, although the property already looks completely unrecognizable. University officials said the decision to tear it down was an attempt "to decrease further impact on the students who live in that area."

As you know, it's been almost a year since 29-year-old Kohberger was arrested for the November 2022 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, who were all found dead inside the home.

The Goncalves and Kernodle families issued a statement Wednesday, asking the university to wait to tear the building down until Kohberger's trial is completed -- even though a trial date has not been set.