Bryan Kohberger Was Person of Interest in Home Invasion Near Idaho Murder House

Suspected Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger could have had more practice than anyone thought before he allegedly killed 4 University of Idaho students ... turns out he was under investigation for a home invasion that had many of the markings of the savage murders.

The home invasion went down in Pullman, Washington in late 2021, a little more than a year before the Univ. of Idaho murders in a town just a few miles away.

Play video content Pullman Police Department

A woman in the house told cops, "I heard my door open and I looked over, and someone was wearing a ski mask and had a knife."

Police bodycam video, obtained by ABC News, just surfaced which shows the police response to the home invasion.

The woman says she fended off her attacker when “I kicked the s**t out of their stomach and screamed super loud, and they like flew back into my closet and then ran out my door and up the stairs.”

The home invasion took place at 3:30 AM, and the Idaho murders also took place in the early hours of the morning -- around 4 AM.

Thirteen days after the home invasion, Kohberger was named a person of interest. It's unclear why he was on the police radar, but he was eventually taken off the suspect list, in part because of the height disparity. Kohberger is 6' tall, and the home invasion suspect was eyeballed at somewhere between 5'3" and 5'5."

Pullman police say there's no reason to suspect Kohberger is the home invader, but the case remains unsolved.

As you know, Kohberger is accused of murdering 4 students with a knife ... Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen.