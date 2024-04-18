Bryan Kohberger's Phone Nowhere Near Moscow Murders, Lawyer Says

Bryan Kohberger's defense team is planning to bring in a tech expert to help support his alibi as he stands trial for a quadruple murder -- namely, he was nowhere nearby.

Bryan's attorney is arguing he was out driving miles away from Moscow, ID the night 4 University of Idaho students were slain in their home. Kohberger's team claims they have cell phone tower records and a radio frequency expert set to corroborate this defense.

According to new docs detailing this, Bryan was south of Pullman, WA and west of Moscow, Idaho on the night in question. The defense claims this was normal for the former criminology student ... as he liked to hike/run in the area and look at the night sky.

This isn't the first time Bryan's legal team has alluded to his evening routine. They previously said ... "Mr. Kohberger is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time."

It should be noted the 2 towns are around 10 miles apart ... so not very far at all.

More information is expected to be shared once prosecutors provide evidence previously requested by the defense.

Bryan has been accused of fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus home in November 2022. Bryan was arrested in December after DNA found on a knife sheath at the crime scene was linked to him.

