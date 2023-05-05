Bryan Kohberger Seen In New Body Cam Video in Traffic Stop with Police

Play video content

Bryan Kohberger had an interaction with police exactly one month before the grizzly murders of 4 Idaho college students, and body cam video reveals how he schmoozed his way out of a ticket.

Police body cam footage shows Kohberger getting pulled over by a patrol cop on the Washington State University campus in October 2022.

What's striking about the nine-plus-minute video was just how nice and respectful Kohberger acted toward the officer. His demeanor belies any notion he would commit such a gruesome crime ... but authorities say that's exactly what he did.

The footage began with the officer walking up to the open driver's side window of a car in which Kohberger was seated behind the wheel.

The cop told Kohberger -- a WSU criminal justice graduate student at the time -- he was stopped for running a red light. Kohberger responded that he was forced to turn left because he got stuck at an intersection. The officer then schooled Kohberger on Washington state traffic laws, basically outlining for him what he did wrong.

Kohberger fully accepted the officer's reasoning, going so far as to apologize to her for asking too many questions. At one point, he admitted that he wasn't familiar with the traffic laws because he's originally from Pennsylvania.

After checking his license and registration, the officer let Kohberger go without writing him up. Of course, the cop had no clue that the following month Kohberger would be embroiled in a quadruple homicide involving four University of Idaho students.

As we reported, Kohberger allegedly slipped inside an off-campus home on November 13 and fatally stabbed Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle.

Kohberger was eventually arrested and charged with the murders after police discovered his DNA at the crime scene and unearthed more evidence pointing to his possible guilt. Investigators have not disclosed his motive.