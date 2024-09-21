Alleged Killer Bryan Kohberger's Fans Go Crazy For New Mug Shot

Bryan Kohberger's latest mug shot has his supporters in a tizzy ... with many fans of the alleged spree killer giving their seal of approval on the pic.

Multiple posters in Facebook groups dedicated to supporting the 29-year-old -- who is facing four counts of first-degree murder -- are giving their five-star reviews of the mug shot ... after the photo was released earlier in the week.

Check out the pic ... Kohberger's staring into the camera with some stubble on his jaw and neck -- not even the hint of a smile on his face.

Welp, BK's fans are going nuts for the look ... with some saying he's even got movie star-level good looks.

Check out some of the comments ... words like "hot" and "Zaddy" are being thrown around in reference to Bryan -- with others praising his confident post in the photo.

This is pretty par for the course for Bryan ... who's gathered a lot of admirers since his 2022 arrest after prosecutors say he killed Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in November of that year.

Cops say Kohberger killed all four by stabbing them ... and, he became the main suspect after his DNA was reportedly linked to evidence at the scene.

Play video content 10/14/22

Kohberger recently won a big legal victory ... getting his trial moved to Boise, Idaho to avoid a potentially biased jury pool in the town where the murders were committed.