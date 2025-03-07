Texts on Night of Idaho College Student Murders Show Panic Inside House

The brutal murders of four University of Idaho students just got even more horrifying ... On Thursday, prosecutors released new documents, containing text messages between the two surviving roommates in the death house -- and their exchange is downright freaky!

The roommates, identified as "D.M." and "B.F.," began trading texts while they were in separate rooms as the killer was going on his rampage with a knife through the off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho ... according to court records.

As we reported ... prosecutors have charged Bryan Kohberger with fatally stabbing Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves as the victims were sleeping in their rooms in the early hours of November 13, 2022. The two other roommates, identified only as D.M. and B.F., were not attacked.

Court records show D.M. tried to call B.F., Xana, Kaylee and Madison starting at 4:19 AM, but no one answered. Then, at 4:22 AM, D.M. began texting with B.F., saying, "No one is answering" and "I'm rlly confused rn." D.M. then twice texted Gonclaves, asking, "Kaylee, What's going on?"

D.M. then goes back to texting with B.F. and their back-and-forth turns chilling. You can read the full transcript in our document launch.

One of the surviving roommates previously told investigators, during the savage attack, she opened her bedroom door and froze in utter shock upon seeing a man dressed in black walking to a sliding glass door and exiting the house.

Prosecutors say the man dressed in black was Kohberger, and they've collected a trove of evidence they say connects him to the crimes. They highlight that DNA recovered from a knife sheath found at the scene matches Kohberger's genetic material.