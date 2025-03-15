911 Audio From Idaho College Student Murders Released

Play video content

The 911 call from the night of the shocking University of Idaho murders has been released ... and, it gives a glimpse into how terrified the two surviving housemates truly were.

Authorities released the audio Friday ... and, it begins with the dispatcher asking about the emergency -- while the woman on the other end of the phone shrieks in a terrified voice that something is happening in the house, but they don't know what.

The first woman is so overcome by terror, another person -- who says she lives next door -- takes the phone and speaks with the dispatcher.

This second person calmly tells the dispatcher that one of the roommates got drunk the previous night and now won't wake up ... before mentioning she also saw a man in the house the night before.

The dispatcher says she needs to know what's happening -- since they believe someone is passed out -- and, the group goes to check inside the house.

Heavy, panicked breathing comes out of the other end of the phone ... and, it's clear everyone is trying hard not to freak out.

It's hard to tell who is who in this situation -- the phone is passed around to multiple people throughout the call ... but, a voice on the other end confirms one of the roommates isn't breathing.

This audio comes out just days after text messages -- also showing confusion about everything happening in the now-destroyed house -- were released.

As you know ... Bryan Kohberger was arrested and charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students -- Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Kohberger -- a PhD student in Criminology at Washington State University -- was arrested about six weeks after the murders. He has denied any involvement in the crime.