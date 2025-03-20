Bryan Kohberger Snapped Smiling Selfie ... Hours After Idaho Student Murders

Bryan Kohberger posed for an eerie selfie just hours after allegedly murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022.

New court documents reveal a photo of Kohberger smiling with a big thumbs up in front of what appears to be a shower. He is seen wearing a fully buttoned-up shirt along with wireless earbuds in the pic, taken at 10:30 AM on November 13, 2022.

The selfie is being used as a key piece of evidence by prosecutors, who are looking to show jurors the "bushy eyebrows" as described by a surviving roommate who spotted a stranger in the house at the time of the murders.

Steve Goncalves, the father of slain victim Kaylee Goncalves, is furious over Kohberger's selfie ... telling NewsNation, "That's an 'F you' to Idaho."

Steve says the selfie is saying, "'I just went into your state. I just killed your kids in their beds and you’re not going to catch me. I’m just going to shower up here, clean off the last bit of the evidence.'"

The photo is just the tip of the iceberg of new evidence ... with prosecutors saying they've also obtained online records showing Kohberger bought a military-style knife, a sheath and a knife sharpener roughly 8 months before the college students were murdered.

You'll recall ... a knife sheath recovered by investigators at the scene of the murders had Kohberger's DNA on it.

As you know ... Kohberger was arrested and charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students -- Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Last week, officials released the chilling 911 call from the night the students were murdered ... revealing just how petrified the two surviving housemates were.