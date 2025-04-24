Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Prosecutors Can Seek Death Penalty Against Bryan Kohberger If Convicted

Bad news for Bryan Kohberger ... prosecutors in Idaho just got the green light to seek the death penalty if he's convicted of murder in his upcoming trial.

A judge ruled Thursday that capital punishment will be on the table if Kohberger is found guilty of murdering four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger's legal team was trying to have the death penalty ruled out ... citing his recent autism diagnosis ... but the judge ruled against him.

Prosecutors have indicated they intend to seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted in his criminal trial, which currently has an August start date.

Kohberger is charged with murder for the brutal stabbing deaths of college students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The students were killed Nov. 13, 2022, inside their off-campus home, which has since been demolished.

A manhunt ensued and Kohberger was arrested on the other side of the country in Pennsylvania. He's already entered a not guilty plea.

