Bryan Kohberger Cuts Plea Deal, No Death Penalty, Victim's Family 'Furious'

Bryan Kohberger may never face a jury for allegedly slaughtering 4 University of Idaho students ... he has just struck a plea deal to save his own life, and the family of one of the victims is furious.

Kohberger was charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder, and prosecutors were seeking the death penalty. Kohberger pled not guilty.

Play video content JANUARY 2025 Idaho Fourth District Court

According to the deal, Kohberger will plead guilty, but prosecutors will no longer seek the death penalty. Instead, they will recommend life without the possibility of parole.

The family of Kaylee Goncalves says, "We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us." The family was not consulted by prosecutors before the deal was struck.

It's unclear why prosecutors were inclined to plea bargain the case. There was significant evidence placing Kohberger at the scene of the crime, both before and after the murders.

The killings were savage. All 4 victims were stabbed repeatedly as they slept in their beds back in November 2022.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania 6 weeks after the murders.

Kohberger, who was getting an advanced degree in criminology at Washington State University, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a hearing.