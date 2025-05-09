Bryan Kohberger's Phone Had Bikini Pics of College Students Before Idaho Murders

Bryan Kohberger allegedly ogled photos of college coeds in swimsuits in the months before he allegedly murdered four University of Idaho police.

Some more of Bryan's alleged cell phone browsing history is being revealed by "Dateline" ... they say they got info from cops showing Bryan was checking out female college students in bikinis.

And, get this ... NBC News says they dug through social media and found some of the bikini-clad coeds on Bryan's phone were friends with or followers of 3 of the 4 students Kohberger is accused of murdering ... Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

"Dateline" also says Kohberger searched online for "sociopathic traits in college student" a couple months before the November murders ... and in October they say he went online to search "can psychopaths behave prosocially." As we reported, his Kobberger was also looking up Ted Bundy, porn ... and Britney Spears' song, "Criminal."

Cops also reportedly have cell phone data showing Kohberger near the house where the students were murdered on multiple occasions, often at night.