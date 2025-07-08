See Bryan Kohberger’s Signed Confession to Idaho College Student Murders

Here's Bryan Kohberger's signed confession to the brutal murders of four Idaho college students ... but his admission of guilt doesn't include an explanation behind the slayings.

Kohberger's copping to a heinous killing spree that claimed the lives of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin -- who were found butchered inside an off-campus house in November 2022 -- admitting responsibility to four counts of first-degree murder.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kohberger admits to murdering his victims with "premeditation and with malice aforethought."

That's about all we're getting from Kohberger ... he doesn't have to explain himself because he cut a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid the possibility of the death penalty ... skipping a trial and going straight to prison for the rest of his natural life, with no possibility of parole.

We do see some of Kohberger's handwriting and his signature ... he dated the confession July 1, 2025, and had to cross out June and scribble in July ... then he left his John Hancock above his printed name.