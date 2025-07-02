Bryan Kohberger's Body Count Is Higher Than Murderers on Idaho's Death Row

Idaho's Death Row is home to 9 prisoners convicted of murder ... and Bryan Kohberger might have been the 10th -- if he hadn't cut a plea deal with prosecutors in the face of overwhelming evidence against him.

And get this ... Kohberger would have been the worst of the worst in terms of body count compared with the other condemned inmates, but his life's been spared.

As everyone knows, Kohberger's heinous killing spree claimed the lives of 4 University of Idaho students who were found butchered inside an off-campus house in 2022. TMZ did a little digging and uncovered some interesting facts about Idaho's Death Row.

The 9 inmates sentenced to death are a mixed bag of murderers, with some killing one person, others 2 people, and still others, 3 victims. One of the killers is a woman, Robin Row, who set an arson fire that killed her husband and two children.

But, none of them killed 4 people like Kohberger, which raises the question: Why isn't Kohberger on Death Row?!

Simply put, Kohberger cut a plea deal with Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson in which he will spend the rest of his natural life behind bars in exchange for not facing the death penalty. A judge signed off on the deal, with Kohberger admitting to the slayings during today's hearing in open court.

This means the state won't put Kohberger to death by lethal injection or firing squad. Idaho has both options available to Death Row inmates ... but not Kohberger!

Not only that ... the taxpayers get to foot the bill to keep the young Kohberger alive and well in prison for the next several decades. But, on the other hand, Kohberger was sure to file years of appeals that would have rung up a sizable for lawyers on both sides.

And in case you missed it the first time ... Kohberger has killed more people than anyone on Idaho's Death Row.