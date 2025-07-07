Goncalves Family Trying to Return $85K in Donations, We Don't 'Bait and Switch'

The family of Kaylee Goncalves collected $85K in donations for trial travel prior to the highly controversial Bryan Kohberger plea deal ... and now they're trying to give it all back, since they say keeping the dough would be as low as what prosecutors did to them.

Steve Goncalves tells TMZ ... after the family was recently robbed of a trial, they're trying to get GoFundMe cash back to all those who donated -- but most people are telling them to keep it ... 'cause they're also super pissed over the shocking turn of events.

Although it's a hassle during an already difficult time -- the crowdfunding campaign closed before the plea deal, which means the family has to handle the returns -- Steve told us he refuses to "bait and switch these beautiful people like [lead prosecutor] Bill Thompson did to our family.”

As TMZ reported ... the Goncalveses are among the families totally against the BK deal, which spares the death penalty for the quadruple murderer to spend his life behind bars ... with ZERO shot of ever getting out.

The family blasted both Thompson and the judge for offering and then allowing the plea deal ... and now Steve tells us they might not even be able to make it to sentencing to deliver their victim impact statement personally.

The July 23 hearing overlaps with the family's plan to drop their other daughter at Baylor University ... so it's unlikely they'll be at the hearing to face BK one last time -- but Steve tells us they are considering a statement to be read.