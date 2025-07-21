President Trump Demands Answers From Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger

President Trump is weighing in on the Bryan Kohberger case — and he's demanding answers from the confessed killer of 4 University of Idaho college students.

The commander-in-chief took to his Truth Social platform Monday and fired off one of his usual not-so-subtle messages, kicking things off by describing the murdered students as "wonderful young souls."

Trump then pointed out Kohberger cut a plea deal that spared him the death penalty ... noting that the butcher will spend the rest of his days doing hard time behind bars.

What's more, Trump characterized Kohberger's crimes as nothing less than "vicious," with so many unanswered questions. 47 insisted that the judge force Kohberger to detail the fatal stabbings at his upcoming sentencing hearing.

Trump also made it clear people were surprised Kohberger received the plea bargain from prosecutors last month -- and there's still been "no explanation" for his lethal actions.

Earlier this month, Kohberger pled guilty in court to the 2022 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20.