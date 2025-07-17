Goncalves Family Demands Judge Unseal All Kohberger Case Documents

The Idaho judge overseeing the Bryan Kohberger quadruple murder case has lifted the gag order ... but one victim's family says that's not enough -- calling for every single case document to be immediately unsealed.

Here's the deal ... on Thursday Judge Steven Hippler lifted the gag order -- allowing prosecutors to talk to media about the case -- but refused to release case docs, including evidence critical to the case. He may do that in the future.

Steve Goncalves, Kaylee's dad, blasted the judge's inaction as complete BS -- telling TMZ ... the victims' families need to have access to every piece of info to properly address "the monster" Kohberger at sentencing.

Goncalves goes on ... telling us he feels the gag order was put in place to help cover prosecutors' asses in a completely mismanaged case -- and that's why it resulted in a controversial plea. Judge Hippler said the order was in place to ensure an unbiased jury pool.

The Goncalveses have been among the most vocal critics of the plea deal ... which took the death penalty off the table in exchange for life in prison, without the chance of parole or appeal.

Steve tells us he thinks prosecutors used the gag order as an "excuse" to keep them in the dark about all details of the case ... and families were told to "trust him and be patient" because everything would come out -- which they assumed meant at trial.

As you know ... BK officially pled guilty July 2 ... and it was only then the families and the public heard major evidence of the case Latah County, Idaho Prosecutor Bill Thompson said he believed would be enough to secure a conviction.