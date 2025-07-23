Bryan Kohberger in Court for Sentencing, Watch Live Stream

Play video content

Bryan Kohberger is finally being sentenced after admitting to murdering 4 University of Idaho college students -- he's in court and so are his victims' families ... and TMZ is streaming live.

The confessed killer is set to be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences ... one for each of the first-degree murder counts he pled guilty to, without the possibility of parole.

7/2/25

Kohberger took a controversial plea deal where he agreed to plead guilty to the murders in exchange for prosecutors taking the possibility of the death penalty off the table.

With the plea, Kohberger avoids having to give any answers or explanations behind the slayings ... even though President Trump is demanding Kohberger open his trap.

Kohberger submitted a signed confession ... but the bare-bones admission of guilt is about all we're getting so far ... other than his admission that he murdered his victims with "premeditation and with malice aforethought."

His heinous killing spree in November 2022 claimed the lives of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin -- who were found butchered inside an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho.

The victims' families are expected to speak out in court today ... they can address Kohberger directly with victim impact statements.