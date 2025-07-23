Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Xana Kernodle's Aunt Tells Bryan Kohberger She Forgives Him at Sentencing

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bryan Kohberger's victims' families have mostly talked about their disgust for his actions and their hope that he suffers in prison ... but one person is forgiving him before he's officially put away for life.

Kim Kernodle spoke at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho ... and she said it might not be popular, but she's forgiving Kohberger for murdering her niece Xana and three others at the house near the University of Idaho.

She says she can't hold on to that hate in her heart ... and, to be the best person she can be, she says she needs to forgive and move on.

Kim's not just paying lip service either ... she offers to give Kohberger her number if he ever wants to talk about his horrific crimes with her -- adding she's willing to listen.

It's a sharp departure from the deep sadness many shared in the courtroom -- and the fiery anger and cutting jokes of the Goncalves family.

In fact, shortly after Kim spoke, Kernodle's stepdad told Bryan he was going to hell ... no doubt about it. A ton of different emotions are flying through the courtroom today.

Kohberger pleaded guilty earlier this month to the 2022 murders of Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin -- in a controversial plea deal not all the victims' families are OK with. He will receive life without the possibility of parole.

The hearing's still ongoing ... so head on over to our live stream in order to see all the action before the hearing ends.

