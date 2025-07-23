Bryan Kohberger's Surviving Victims Blast Him at Sentencing, 'I Can't Sleep'

Play video content

One of Bryan Kohberger's survivors had a friend read her victim impact statement in an Idaho court Wednesday -- revealing the quadruple murder was so traumatic she had to sleep in her parents' room for a year to feel safe.

Emily Alandt stood at a podium during Kohberger's sentencing hearing and read the statement from her friend Bethany Funke -- who was inside the murder house that fateful night in 2020, but survived along with Dylan Mortensen. As you know, Kohberger butchered to death Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

Alandt told a rapt courtroom audience and Kohberger himself that Funke slept in her parents' room for nearly a year with double locks on every door in their home.

Alandt also said Funke checks to see if anyone is hiding out and that Funke hasn't slept through a single night since the murders.

What's more, Alandt said Funke received death threats via social media, with her detractors asking, "Why did I get to live and not them?" Alandt said Funke for the longest time "could not look at their families without feeling guilty."

Not only that, but Alandt says Funke is frightened to go out in public but makes herself do it because her friends want her to live a full life.

Alandt also highlighted Funke's descriptions of the 4 friends she lost, alternately describing them as kind, beautiful, funny ... and soulmates. Alandt went on to say Funke wishes more than anything she could hug the victims one last time, and she promises to keep living on in their memory.